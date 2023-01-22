Man charged with OWI after crashing into SUV, pushing it into school bus

MICHIGAN CITY — A man faces felony charges of operating while intoxicated in connection with a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus and resulting in a serious injury.
The crash took place on the afternoon of Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of South Woodland Avenue in Michigan City. Police discovered that the accident involved two passenger vehicles and a school bus that no children were aboard at the time.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Michigan City police officers Jackson Laudeman, Justin Thomas and Daniel Revoir responded to the crash along with the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and the LaPorte County sheriff’s office.
"The initial investigation determined the school bus was stopped in the southbound lane of travel on S Woodland Avenue while waiting to make a turn into the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Building," said Lt. Steve Westphal, commander of the Michigan City Police Department Division of Professional Standards.
A black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was driven by a 49-year-old woman was stopped behind the bus. It was rear-ended by a black 2004 Saab driven by Porter resident Daniel Ward, 43.
"Ward’s vehicle crashed into the rear of the Trailblazer, subsequently causing the front of the Trailblazer to crash into the rear of the school bus," Westphal said. "The driver of the Trailblazer was transported from the scene to Franciscan Hospital by EMS, where it was determined her injuries were consistent with serious bodily injury as defined by Indiana statute."
Police found probable cause to arrest Ward on a Level 4 felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and three more courts of OWI as a Level 6 felony, Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
The findings were presented to a LaPorte County deputy prosecutor and then a judge, resulting in the filing of the four criminal charges against Ward.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information about it should contact Revoir, 219-874-3221 or
drevoir@emichigancity.com.
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Silvano Martinez-Seiber
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: South Bend, IN
Adam Fredenburg
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Resetar
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lovie Grace
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Gary, IN
Jayden Fogus
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shikyra Boyd
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Chessidy Walker
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ashley Arndt
Arrest Date: Jan. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bryan Parish
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Thomas
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bobby Armstrong Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Elkhart, IN
Oshae Hampton
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Michael Munson
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Shawn Shirley
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christina Stantz
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David McDaniel
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Michael Robinson Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Ward
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Porter, IN
Brandon Miller
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Royal
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Michigan City Police Department Arresting Agency: Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rickey Bentley Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Rancatore
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Frank Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: South Bend, IN
Magan Bradford
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Andre Curry
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Edwards
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Dilts
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Overbeck
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: North Judson, IN
Armando Sanchez
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery W/Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corde Williamson
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lucas Bennet
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Dowagiac, MI
Amber Saylor
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Roosevelt Jackson
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paige Leeks
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trenton Strawmier
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jessie Maupin
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Amber Collins
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Jacqueline Huerta-Salazar
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristi Cooper
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Qmarion Fisher
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Criminal Gang Activity Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffery Glancy Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Machelle Wooddall
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Stockton, CA
Robert Meegan
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ravin Patel
Arrest Date: Jan. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Jersey City, NJ
Debra Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Controlled Substance Class: Felony Age: 57
Residence: Michigan City, IN
