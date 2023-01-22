 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with OWI after crashing into SUV, pushing it into school bus

Man charged with OWI after crashing into SUV, pushing it into school bus

Michigan City police station.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A man faces felony charges of operating while intoxicated in connection with a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus and resulting in a serious injury.

The crash took place on the afternoon of Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of South Woodland Avenue in Michigan City. Police discovered that the accident involved two passenger vehicles and a school bus that no children were aboard at the time.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Michigan City police officers Jackson Laudeman, Justin Thomas and Daniel Revoir responded to the crash along with the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and the LaPorte County sheriff’s office.

"The initial investigation determined the school bus was stopped in the southbound lane of travel on S Woodland Avenue while waiting to make a turn into the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Building," said Lt. Steve Westphal, commander of the Michigan City Police Department Division of Professional Standards.

A black 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was driven by a 49-year-old woman was stopped behind the bus. It was rear-ended by a black 2004 Saab driven by Porter resident Daniel Ward, 43.

"Ward’s vehicle crashed into the rear of the Trailblazer, subsequently causing the front of the Trailblazer to crash into the rear of the school bus," Westphal said. "The driver of the Trailblazer was transported from the scene to Franciscan Hospital by EMS, where it was determined her injuries were consistent with serious bodily injury as defined by Indiana statute."

Police found probable cause to arrest Ward on a Level 4 felony charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and three more courts of OWI as a Level 6 felony, Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.

The findings were presented to a LaPorte County deputy prosecutor and then a judge, resulting in the filing of the four criminal charges against Ward.

Bond was set at $20,000.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information about it should contact Revoir, 219-874-3221 or drevoir@emichigancity.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

