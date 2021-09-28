Man charged with pistol-whipping woman, threatening to kill her and her child

CROWN POINT — A Gary man posted two bonds totaling $13,500 Monday on charges he shot, physically abused and attempted to murder a girlfriend in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Eddie J. Lowe III, 41, was arrested Monday on 18 felony counts in two separate cases filed last week.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges, which include attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and intimidation.

Police secured charges in the first case after a woman was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The second case was filed after the woman told a Gary detective about two previous occasions where Lowe allegedly physically abused her.

According to court records, the woman and Lowe were arguing about money Sept. 17 at a home in the 1100 block of New Jersey Street in Gary when he choked her, fired off two gunshots inside the home and threw her keys outside

The woman went outside to look for the keys and was hiding in some bushes when Lowe drove up, forced her 9-year-old daughter out of his car and told her she "forgot something," records allege.