Man charged with pistol-whipping woman, threatening to kill her and her child

CROWN POINT — A Gary man posted two bonds totaling $13,500 Monday on charges he shot, physically abused and attempted to murder a girlfriend in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Eddie J. Lowe III, 41, was arrested Monday on 18 felony counts in two separate cases filed last week.
He has not yet entered pleas to the charges, which include attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and intimidation.
Police secured charges in the first case after a woman was admitted to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The second case was filed after the woman told a Gary detective about two previous occasions where Lowe allegedly physically abused her.
According to court records, the woman and Lowe were arguing about money Sept. 17 at a home in the 1100 block of New Jersey Street in Gary when he choked her, fired off two gunshots inside the home and threw her keys outside
The woman went outside to look for the keys and was hiding in some bushes when Lowe drove up, forced her 9-year-old daughter out of his car and told her she "forgot something," records allege.
The woman told police she threatened to call police, so Lowe struck her in the back of the head with a gun.
She alleged she lost consciousness and awoke to find Lowe dragging her back inside the house, where he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her and her daughter.
The woman managed to call a relative, who picked up her and the child and took her to a hospital, records state.
The woman told police Lowe was married to another woman, whom he lived with in Portage, but sometimes stayed at her home.
During an interview with a Gary detective, the woman alleged Lowe previously struck her in the head with a handgun Aug. 25, 2019, and shot her in the ankle Sept. 10, 2018.
The woman received multiple stitches to her forehead after she was pistol-whipped in 2019, records state. She told police she fled to Indianapolis, but Lowe found her.
The woman told police she wasn't honest with them in 2017 after Lowe shot her, because Lowe stayed with her at a hospital and forced her to lie about how she'd been wounded. She was treated at Loyola University Medical Center for the gunshot wound, records state.