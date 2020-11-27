Man charged with public nudity after defecating in hospital parking lot, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Region man faces public nudity charges after defecating in hospital parking lot, police said.

Eric K. Majied, 56, of Michigan City, was charged with public nudity, a class B misdemeanor, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:58 a.m. Friday police responded to a report of a man exposing himself on camera on the property of Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City at 3500 Franciscan Way, said LaPorte County Capt. Derek Allen.

When LaPorte County Capt. Andy Hynek arrived, he found hospital security staff around a man in the parking lot. The captain then learned the man, identified as Majied, had defecated on a curb near his vehicle, police reported.

Majied did not cooperate with officers and was arrested on scene, Allen said.

He was taken to LaPorte County Jail, where he remains on a $305 cash bond. Michigan police assisted in the incident.

