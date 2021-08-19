Man charged with ramming two police cars in a stolen vehicle

CROWN POINT — A 21-year-old Illinois man is facing seven felony counts after he used a stolen car to try and ram his way free from a pair of Hammond police vehicles early Tuesday morning, according to police and court documents.

Armari Malique Lomax, of Dolton, is being held at the Lake County Jail. Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and a handful of other theft, weapons and resisting arrest counts in Lake Criminal Court.

According to Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg, at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday officers were alerted to the presence of a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger entering city limits by the city’s license plate readers. The car was later found in the parking lot of a hotel in the 7800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard.

Two officers drove up to the parked car and boxed it in from the front and rear, court documents say, but when an officer attempted to arrest Lomax he repeatedly drove the Charger back and forth, spinning the tires and ramming both police vehicles.

Officers eventually deployed a Taser to arrest the driver, Kellogg said, and two guns were located inside the stolen vehicle.