Man charged with raping fellow inmate at Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Thursday on charges alleging he raped a fellow inmate in February while they were together in a cell at the Lake County Jail.

Denzal T. Price, 22, is accused of raping a male inmate Feb. 17.

The man told police he arrived in the cell and Price arrived about 20 minutes later, talked to him and sat on his bed, Lake Criminal Court records state.

He said Price asked if he had a girlfriend, and he replied that he had an ex-boyfriend, records state.

The man accused Price of grabbing him, making him lie on the bed so they were in a "spooning" position and raping him.

The man told police a correctional officer called Price out of the cell, and he hit an alert button. The man reported the alleged assault to jail staff Feb. 20, records state.

On Feb. 22, he was taken to a local hospital to have a sexual assault kit performed, according to court documents.

In an interview with detectives, Price allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the man but claimed it was consensual, records state.

Price consented to giving a DNA sample, records state.

