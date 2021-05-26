Man charged with raping intellectually disabled woman

CROWN POINT — A Portage man was charged Tuesday with raping an intellectually disabled woman he met at work several times this year.

Danny L. Allen Sr., 58, is accused of befriending the 19-year-old woman after she began working with him at a Hobart restaurant last summer.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Allen's behalf Wednesday to two felony counts of rape and one count of sexual battery. A public defender was appointed.

The girl's mother told police she received a call last fall about her daughter, who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, kissing a man in a parking lot at a Merrillville church, court records state.

The mother said she learned the man was Allen and called him to tell him to stay away from her daughter, records state.

Earlier this year, the woman began asking to be dropped off an hour early at work to wipe down menus, records state.

The woman recently told police Allen told her to come to work early so he could drive her to a nearby location and have sex with her, court documents allege.

She alleged Allen did not ask her for permission before having sex with her on seven occasions between January and late February.