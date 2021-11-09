Man charged with raping teenager at party

CROWN POINT — A Gary man formally pleaded not guilty Friday to charges he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl after giving her alcohol and drugs at a party.

Armand L. Hickerson, 24, was being held Monday on a bond of $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

Hickerson is facing two felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The girl told police she went to a party at Hickerson's home in the 300 block of South Henry Street on July 26 and Hickerson, whom she knew as "Mando," started pouring her and another girl shots of whiskey and gave them psychedelic mushrooms.

The girl recalled going in and out of consciousness, waking at different points to find Hickerson raping her, court records state.

She told police at one point she heard Hickerson tell her, "Nobody better hear you say anything," documents state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.