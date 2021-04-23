Man charged with raping Valpo woman during home invasion

VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Valparaiso man, accused of raping a local woman after breaking into her home during the night, allegedly told her during the act, "this is God's way of saying we should be together," according to charging documents.

Police said they found the accused, Kenneth Ratliff, "asleep under the covers of the bed in the main room of the apartment" in the 200 block of Brown Street.

Ratliff is charged with felony counts of rape, burglary and residential entry, and misdemeanor battery, court records show.

The woman reportedly told police she had met Ratliff in July, and has not spoken to or seen him since August.

She said she went to bed around 10:30 p.m. April 14 and was awakened by a loud knock at the door around 2 or 3 a.m., police said.

"She walked down the stairs while calling out, "Who is it?" according to police. "She stated a male subject said, 'It's Ken.'"

She recognized who it was and told him to go away, at which time he punched through the glass panel on the front door and let himself in, according to charging documents. As the woman attempted to flee back up the stairs, Ratliff allegedly pushed her down and began beating her in the head and face.