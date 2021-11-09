Man charged with raping woman after date

CROWN POINT — A Park Forest, Illinois, man posted a $3,000 cash bond Monday on charges he raped a woman after she began going in and out of consciousness following a trip with him to a bar.

Corrie D. Westbrook, 29, was ordered to appear for an initial hearing Nov. 22 on one count of rape, a level 3 felony.

The woman told police Westbrook visited her Munster residence April 17 and they left to have dinner, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

After going to two establishments in Schererville and leaving without being served food or beverages, they arrived at a restaurant in the 400 block of Ridge Road in Munster, records state.

The woman told police she ordered one vodka and cranberry drink before her memory began to fade in and out.

She recalled an unknown man asking if she was OK before waking up on her couch as Westbrook slapped her in the face to wake her, records state.

The woman recalled waking up several more times to find Westbrook engaging in sex acts with her, but she was unable to consent.