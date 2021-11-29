 Skip to main content
Man charged with raping woman after shopping trip
Man charged with raping woman after shopping trip

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man made an initial appearance Monday on charges he raped a woman at gunpoint after she went inside his apartment to warm up while waiting for an Uber.

Martinez C. Hollingsworth, 38, is accused of taking the woman's phone from her after the alleged rape Thursday and fleeing down an alley in the first block of Detroit Street in Hammond.

Police responded after the woman sought help from a neighbor, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Hollingsworth was arrested after returning to his own apartment, documents state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Hollingsworth's behalf to felony charges of rape, criminal confinement and armed robbery.

Hollingsworth also has pleaded not guilty in a separate case filed in September, which includes felony charges of domestic battery and strangulation, records show.

The woman involved in Hollingsworth's newer case told police she knew him casually through friends and he picked her up from Hazel Crest, Illinois, in a gray Toyota minivan Thursday to go shopping for a Christmas tree.

She said Hollingsworth was driving her to a liquor store in Dolton to buy her alcohol because she can't legally buy it when his van got a flat tire in Calumet City, according to court records.

Hollingsworth's friend picked them up and dropped them off at his apartment in Hammond, documents say.

The woman didn't want to go inside Hollingsworth's apartment, so she called an Uber. After waiting about 20 minutes, she decided to go inside to warm up, records state.

She told police Hollingsworth began to force himself on her and became rougher when she told him to stop. She alleged he drew a revolver and threatened to kill her and himself if she didn't "do it."

The woman told police Hollingsworth put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams for help, forced her onto a couch and raped her.

She got dressed and attempted to leave, but he took her phone and ran off, records state.

Hollingsworth told police he'd been in a sexual relationship with the woman for several months, took her shopping for Christmas decorations and claimed she consented to sex.

Hollingsworth said he and the woman argued about another man calling her and her plans for later that night, and he became irate and took her phone, records state. 

His bail was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

