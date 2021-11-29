Man charged with raping woman after shopping trip

Hollingsworth's friend picked them up and dropped them off at his apartment in Hammond, documents say.

The woman didn't want to go inside Hollingsworth's apartment, so she called an Uber. After waiting about 20 minutes, she decided to go inside to warm up, records state.

She told police Hollingsworth began to force himself on her and became rougher when she told him to stop. She alleged he drew a revolver and threatened to kill her and himself if she didn't "do it."

The woman told police Hollingsworth put his hand over her mouth to muffle her screams for help, forced her onto a couch and raped her.

She got dressed and attempted to leave, but he took her phone and ran off, records state.

Hollingsworth told police he'd been in a sexual relationship with the woman for several months, took her shopping for Christmas decorations and claimed she consented to sex.

Hollingsworth said he and the woman argued about another man calling her and her plans for later that night, and he became irate and took her phone, records state.

His bail was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.

