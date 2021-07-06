Man charged with repeatedly molesting girl between ages of 7 and 10

CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man was being held Tuesday on charges alleging he repeated molested a girl when she was between the ages of 7 and 10.

Kevin Best, 52, is accused of sexually abusing the girl while she was staying at his home.

Best was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday on four felony counts of child molesting.

The girl first disclosed the abuse to a relative in May, after the relative asked if anyone had ever touched her inappropriately, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The girl told police during an interview in early June that Best had sexually abused her "a lot of times" in different rooms at his home between late 2018 and this year.

When the girl first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to her relative, she hugged the relative tight and would not let go for a few minutes, records state.

