Man charged with setting fire at Hobart apartment complex in 2016

CROWN POINT — A Michigan City man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he started a fire inside his Hobart apartment in 2016 that put 23 people at risk and caused $196,000 in damages.
Oferrell M. Epps, 62, told police after the fire July 2, 2016, at the Hampshire Apartment complex in the 400 block of North Lake Park Avenue that he was in his apartment when he heard a crash, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Epps claimed he went to his living room and found a beer bottle on the floor, which was ignited, records state.
Epps said he alerted his daughter, and they evacuated their apartment.
A total of 23 other people, including two infants, also were evacuated from their apartments because of the fire, court records state.
A witness told police Epps initially said the fire was caused by fireworks, but later said someone had thrown something through his window, documents state. The witness noticed Epps had blood dripping from his hand.
A glass expert determined Epps' window had been broken by something thrown from inside the apartment going outward, records state.
Investigators determined the beer bottle had been filled with gasoline.
Authorities also found a number of suspicious items in Epps' apartment, including a cut cloth, two garbage bags, and a bottle of bleach with the label from the beer bottle affixed to it, court records state.
Epps was charged Friday with three counts of arson, a level 4 felony.
