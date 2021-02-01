Man charged with sexual assault outside Valpo Target

VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old Valparaiso man is accused of following a shopper out of the local Target store and squeezing her buttock, according to charging information.

Emilio Sweeney, who was jailed in the wake of the accusation, is charged with a felony count of sexual battery in the alleged incident.

The shopper told police Sweeney followed her into the store's parking lot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday and assaulted her, charging documents state.

The store is located at 2420 LaPorte Ave.

She reportedly told police she did not know Sweeney and was unaware the assault was going to occur.

Sweeney later was identified during a separate police call when the officer recognized him from an image taken from Target's surveillance video, the charging document state.

Sweeney admitted to being at Target around the time of the alleged incident, police said.

"Emilio stated he may have accidentally grazed his hand on a female's buttock," the charging document states.