 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with sexually assaulting young girl
urgent

Man charged with sexually assaulting young girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Cottreal Haney

Cottreal Haney

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man described by a family member as mentally disabled is accused of molesting a preteen girl.

Cottreal D. Haney, 41, was charged with sexually assaulting the girl three different times at a Gary home between Halloween and New Year's Day, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police Haney sexually assaulted her while she slept alone in a room at a home where Haney also was staying, records state.

Judge Salvador Vasquez on Monday affirmed Haney's not guilty pleas Monday to two counts of child molesting, one as a level 1 felony and the second as a level 4 felony.

Haney's bail was set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

When relatives confronted Haney in January about the alleged sexual abuse, he allegedly retreated to a room within the family home.

Police were called, and officers found Haney downstairs with a relative. He kept repeating, "The devil made me do it," according to court records.

The relative told police Haney was involved in an accident as a boy that left him mentally disabled, records state.

Gallery: Registered sex offenders in Gary

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts