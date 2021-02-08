Man charged with sexually assaulting young girl

CROWN POINT — A Gary man described by a family member as mentally disabled is accused of molesting a preteen girl.

Cottreal D. Haney, 41, was charged with sexually assaulting the girl three different times at a Gary home between Halloween and New Year's Day, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police Haney sexually assaulted her while she slept alone in a room at a home where Haney also was staying, records state.

Judge Salvador Vasquez on Monday affirmed Haney's not guilty pleas Monday to two counts of child molesting, one as a level 1 felony and the second as a level 4 felony.

Haney's bail was set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

When relatives confronted Haney in January about the alleged sexual abuse, he allegedly retreated to a room within the family home.

Police were called, and officers found Haney downstairs with a relative. He kept repeating, "The devil made me do it," according to court records.

The relative told police Haney was involved in an accident as a boy that left him mentally disabled, records state.

