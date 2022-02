Man charged with shooting Gary officer posts $14K bond

CROWN POINT — A man charged with attempting to murder a Gary police officer last week made a formal appearance in court Thursday, one day after posting a $14,000 cash bond.

Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, of Gary's Aetna section, is accused of firing more than 45 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun altered to function as a fully automatic weapon at Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas on Feb. 7 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Fazekas was shot twice in the left shoulder and lost half of the blood in his body before other officers came to his aid and he was transported to a Chicago hospital for surgery, police said.

Cooks was bitten by a K-9 and taken into custody after police tracked him to an abandoned building near West Fifth Avenue and Buchanan Street, according to court documents.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez affirmed Cooks' not guilty pleas to felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.

The judge told Cooks he had posted a considerable amount of bond and asked if he would be hiring a private attorney.

Cooks said he was working on it.

"I would be lying if I tried to give you a timeline," he said.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked Vasquez to set a jury trial because of the nature of the case.

Cooks' public defender, Roseann Ivanovich, objected.

Jatkiewicz asked Vasquez to extend the state's deadline to turn over its evidence to the defense because there was "no attorney of record."

Ivanovich said, "I am the attorney of record."

Vasquez initially appeared inclined to wait 30 days before setting a jury trial, but he granted the state's requests after further argument from Jatkiewicz.

The judge scheduled a hearing for March 17 to determine if Cooks plans to hire a private attorney, an omnibus hearing for April 7 and a pretrial hearing for Oct. 20.

Cooks' jury trial was scheduled for the week of Nov. 14. Jatkiewicz estimated the trial would take three to four days.

