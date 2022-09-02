Man charged with shooting truck driver claimed driver nearly ran over his father

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man shot a semitruck driver in the chest Monday in Gary's Miller section while he and his father attempted to confront the driver about an earlier traffic crash while they all were stopped at a traffic light, court records allege.

Paul M. Sloat, 26, was arrested Monday night after approaching Gary police, who located his red 2014 Ford Edge outside his apartment and had it towed, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Sloat told police he knew why they were outside his residence and claimed he became upset because the semitruck driver cut him off with his father in the car and nearly ran over his father, according to court documents.

Sloat's father told police the semitruck driver was following them too closely and clipped his son's Ford Edge as they turned into a business in the 5200 block of Melton Road, causing Sloat's mirror to come off.

Sloat had not yet entered pleas to attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sloat's attorney, Scott King, filed a motion to reduce his bail, which was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash. Sloat has no criminal history and is employed, King said.

King said court filings showed different witnesses gave different accounts of the shooting, but it appeared the truck driver was the first to use force because he attempted to drive off while Sloat's father was in front of his truck.

An account of the truck driver's statement to police did not appear to indicate the driver was aware of where Sloat's father was when he attempted to accelerate. The driver denied following the Ford Edge too closely or cutting it off, records state.

The 64-year-old semitruck driver told police he was traveling east on Melton Road behind Sloat's Ford about 8 a.m. when the Ford turned into a parking lot.

The driver said he passed the Ford on the right and got over into the left lane because of road construction. The Ford began following him, and an "irate" older man got out of the Ford and began yelling at him while they were stopped at Lake Street, records state.

The driver told police he kept his window closed and noticed a younger man in a red shirt approaching the driver's side of his truck. The younger man attempted to open the truck's driver's side door, so the truck driver pulled it closed and tried to continue forward, records state.

The younger man fired at least six shots, striking the truck driver in the chest, and the driver continued on to an Indiana Department of Transportation building to seek safety, records state.

Gary police recovered a surveillance video of the confrontation.

A man— later identified as Sloat's father — got out of the Ford and approached the passenger side of the semitruck, yelling, "You took my (expletive) mirror off," the video showed.

Sloat got out of the Ford, approached the semitruck and attempted to open its driver's side door.

As the driver attempted to continue east, Sloat's father "positioned himself near the front driver's side of the semitruck with his hand on the front in a manner to attempt to stop the semitruck," records state.

The driver of the SUV fired shots into the cab of the semtruck, and the truck driver continued east on Melton Road.

When Sloat's father talked to police, he admitted he and his son didn't call police and went home after the shooting, records state.

Sloat's father claimed the driver spit on him and called him crazy when he approached the truck. The father also told police he had instructed his son to remain in the Ford and wasn't aware Sloat was outside their vehicle, according to court documents.