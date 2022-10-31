Man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend, shooting her in the face

CROWN POINT — A Calumet City man was wanted Monday on charges of violating an order of protection and shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face last weekend in Hammond, records showed.

Desmond R. Webb, 35, is accused of firing multiple shots at the woman as she stood outside a vehicle occupied by her current boyfriend and her child Sunday in the 5600 block of Hohman Avenue.

The woman told police she noticed Webb driving a black vehicle and was about to warn her boyfriend when Webb opened fire on her.

She underwent surgery for a bullet wound to her left cheek and told police she could lose use of her eye.

Investigators learned that the woman had a protective order against Webb and found a history of police reports dating to May, Lake Criminal Court record state.

Webb was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and stalking.

Surveillance video showed that a man in a black Chevrolet Equinox fired shots at the woman and fled down an alley, according to court documents.

Detectives used a license plate reader system to track the car as it traveled toward Calumet City after the shooting. Police learned that the car had been rented by an Illinois woman known to date Webb, records state.

When police went to that woman’s home, a man told them the woman wasn’t home. A detective called the woman and told her he wanted to speak to her about the rental car driven by Webb, and she asked, “Who is Desmond Webb?” documents state.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the woman’s home and found the Equinox in her garage.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey, 219-852-2978.