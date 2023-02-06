VALPARAISO — More than two years after a Valparaiso woman woke in the middle of the night to an intruder placing a pillow over her face and binding her hands with zip ties, a 43-year-old man has been charged with the crime, court records show.

Valparaiso police said they were led to the accused, Kenneth King, by a combination of surveillance videos and DNA evidence he allegedly left behind at the scene.

King, who has both Chicago and Valparaiso addresses on file in court records, faces felony counts of burglary, robbery, residential entry, theft and criminal confinement, and misdemeanor battery.

The allegations stem back to Sept. 14, 2020, when the purported victim reported an intruder in her ground-floor apartment in 2900 block of Black Partridge Lane woke her around 3:15 a.m., according to a charging document.

For the next 45 minutes, the masked intruder placed a pillow over her face, zip-tied her hands, told her to remain quiet and assured her he had no intention of killing her, then tore through her apartment and left with several items, police said.

"He tried to place a cotton item in her mouth but she kept spitting it out," police said. "She told the male subject she could not breathe as he held the pillow over her face and he relieved some of the pressure."

The woman reportedly gave a partial description of the intruder to police and said he asked for jewelry and money.

"He took her cellphone and used the flashlight to survey the other rooms," police said. "The apartment got quiet, so she walked to the living room and noticed he had left."

The woman left her apartment and yelled for help, which was heard by a neighbor, who contacted police, a court document says.

Missing items included a cellphone, several pieces of jewelry and money, police said.

Police said they noticed bicycle tracks in the area and spoke with a witness, who had seen a person in the area on a bike. A home surveillance video caught images of the bicyclist.

Officers further picked up a signal from the missing cellphone.

Several months later, state police reported they had a match between King and DNA evidence left behind at the scene, a charging document says.

When police confronted King in February 2021, he initially denied any involvement in the crime, charges say.

"He explained he recently experienced financial hardships," police said.

"When asked why he was being so stubborn, he replied, 'I got woke up. I knew this was coming,'" according to police.

The case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri