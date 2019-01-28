PORTAGE — Police said a 37-year-old local man lifted another man by his neck and choked him unconscious because he was upset that his son had been confronted about opening a truck door into another vehicle.
Charles Evans faces a misdemeanor count of battery, police said.
The alleged victim, a 56-year-old man, said he was waiting in his vehicle outside the GameStop store along U.S. 6 around 4:30 p.m. when a child opened the door to a truck next to him and struck his vehicle, police said.
As the truck began pulling away, the man said he got out to check for damage and said, "Really, you're going to leave without checking for damage?"
He said Evans then appeared claiming the man assaulted his child and said he was going to kill him, police said. He said Evans grabbed him by the throat, carried him backwards with his feet off the ground, struck his head on a vehicle mirror and then both men fell on the ground with Evans threatening again to kill him before the man lost consciousness.
When he regained consciousness, the man said a woman he was with was being chased by Evans, who was yelling obscenities at her.
The woman repeated the same account of the incident and said she left the vehicle when she saw the man motionless on the ground.
Evans reportedly told police his son slipped when exiting the vehicle, which caused caused the door to hit the vehicle next to them. He said the man in the vehicle began cursing at his son and went after the boy, at which time he grabbed him and put him on the ground.
Police said they contacted Child Protective Services regarding the incident.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
