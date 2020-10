Man chokes, hits woman while she gives him ride, police say

DEMOTTE — A man is accused of choking and hitting a woman while she was driving him home, police said.

Caleb J. Fonte, 30, is facing charges of strangulation and domestic battery, according to Jasper Superior Court.

Police received a 911 call early Sunday from a residence 2 miles south of DeMotte, in which dispatchers could hear a fight happening on the open line, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a woman sitting on the ground next to her vehicle crying. The woman told police that she had picked up Fonte to give him a ride home when he began choking her and hitting her, police said.

Once they were at the residence, Fonte allegedly threw the woman, causing her head to hit the side of the house. Officers reported the woman had red marks on her neck and a scrape near her eye.

Fonte was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.

