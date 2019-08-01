PORTAGE — A 23-year-old man accused police of violating his Second Amendment rights early Wednesday by taking him into custody on allegations of repeatedly shooting his rifle off outside his home while yelling a death threat at a neighbor.
A neighbor told police Joshua Davis, of the 2800 block of Blake Road, appeared drunk and was repeatedly firing his .22-caliber rifle shortly before 2:30 a.m. while threatening to kill another neighbor if he returns to Davis' yard, police said.
Davis initially denied shooting a gun and blamed it on someone else, police said. But when asked to undergo a test for gun residue on his hands to see if he had been shooting, Davis reportedly told police he was shooting at a raccoon.
"He keeps getting in my garbage, so I didn't think it would be a big deal," he is quoted by police as saying.
When asked where the animal was at the time of the shooting, Davis reportedly said, "I don't know, I really couldn't see that well."
Davis said he was using a .22-caliber that looks like an AK-47 rifle, according to police.
After suspecting that Davis had been drinking and hearing him say he had been sitting outside by a fire drinking several beers, police took him into custody on a preliminary felony charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Davis reportedly told police "that he was allowed to shoot safely if he chose to do so." He also changed his story to say he was shooting at an opossum.
Police said they were unable to find spent casings from the gun, but noted the grass in the yard was about eight inches in height.
The complaining neighbors were asked by police to check for damage to their home and report any problems with Davis that could have led to the incident.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
