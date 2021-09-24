Man claimed to be U.S. spy sent to 'take out' Russian spy while pulling gun in Region bar

CROWN POINT — A man admitted Wednesday he told patrons in a Schererville bar he was an American spy sent to "take out a Russian spy" before he pulled a gun on a man Jan. 14.
Jason L. Kissinger, 47, of Schererville, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of criminal confinement, a level 6 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Kissinger's plea agreement, she would sentence him to a two-year suspended term in favor of probation.
Kissinger agreed to seek a mental health evaluation, successfully complete any recommended mental health treatment, successfully complete drug and alcohol programs, stay out of Longshots Bar in Schererville and have no contact with the man he threatened.
If Kissinger successfully completes probation, he can petition the court to treat his conviction as a misdemeanor, the plea agreement states.
Kissinger admitted he entered Longshots, 2251 U.S. 41, the afternoon of Jan. 14 and was acting strangely.
Bar patrons heard him say he was an American spy sent to the bar to "take out a Russian spy" and that he was "waiting for orders," the plea agreement states.
At one point, Kissinger approached a man and said, "Let's go outside," records state. Bar patrons heard Kissinger say, "There he is," as he approached the man.
When the man told Kissinger they could talk inside the bar, Kissinger pulled a gun from his pants pocket and said, "You're going outside with me," records state.
Kissinger put the gun back in his pants pocket as he attempted to herd the man out, and the man tackled Kissinger. The man's friends held Kissinger down until police arrived.
Police recovered a black Ruger LCP .38-caliber handgun loaded with five rounds of ammunition and one in a clip from Kissinger's pants pocket, according to court documents.
Boswell set Kissinger's sentencing for Oct. 28.