Man claimed to be U.S. spy sent to 'take out' Russian spy while pulling gun in Region bar

CROWN POINT — A man admitted Wednesday he told patrons in a Schererville bar he was an American spy sent to "take out a Russian spy" before he pulled a gun on a man Jan. 14.

Jason L. Kissinger, 47, of Schererville, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of criminal confinement, a level 6 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Kissinger's plea agreement, she would sentence him to a two-year suspended term in favor of probation.

Kissinger agreed to seek a mental health evaluation, successfully complete any recommended mental health treatment, successfully complete drug and alcohol programs, stay out of Longshots Bar in Schererville and have no contact with the man he threatened.

If Kissinger successfully completes probation, he can petition the court to treat his conviction as a misdemeanor, the plea agreement states.

Kissinger admitted he entered Longshots, 2251 U.S. 41, the afternoon of Jan. 14 and was acting strangely.

Bar patrons heard him say he was an American spy sent to the bar to "take out a Russian spy" and that he was "waiting for orders," the plea agreement states.