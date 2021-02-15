Man claimed to have COVID and coughed in face of Portage officer, police say

PORTAGE — A Gary man who claimed he had COVID-19 is accused of repeatedly coughing on the side of an officer's face while being taken to jail, police said.

Yohinnest Herrod, 30, was being taken to jail on a felony count of battery to a police officer, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication following a disturbance at 11:19 p.m. Sunday at the Country Inn and Suites at 1630 Olmstead Drive, according to Portage police.

Herrod began demanding to be let out of the police vehicle, unbuckled his seat belt and then began claiming he had the highly contagious COVID-19 virus and "started dramatically coughing," police said.

The officer lowered a rear window to let in fresh air, at which time Herrod leaned forward between the front seats and coughed twice on the side of the officer's face, police said.

When the officer stopped the vehicle to re-secure Herrod in his seat belt, Herrod tried to cough in the officer's face, according to the arrest report. Herrod also is also accused of forcing himself to throw up in the vehicle and spit on the floor.