WATCH NOW: Man claiming he was armed flees after robbing Hobart bank, police say

HOBART — A bank robber is at large after demanding cash at a Hobart business, police said.

At 4:10 p.m. Thursday police responded to the Peoples Bank at 1501 South Lake Park Avenue, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

A man had entered the business and implied he had a weapon, however no weapon was seen by witnesses.

He demanded cash from a bank teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, Gonzales said.

The suspect was described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is heavyset. He was wearing a hooded black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

He drove away going west on 14th Avenue in a silver Mazda SUV.

Police said the man is at large and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working on gathering more surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobart Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-3406 or by email at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.

