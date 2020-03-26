Man claiming to flee coronavirus busted with 257 pounds of pot, police say

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old New York man, who initially told police the coronavirus cut short his trip to Nebraska to visit "some girls," was found to be in possession of 257 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

Axel Melendez, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on a felony count of dealing in marijuana and was given a bond Wednesday of $20,000 surety and $500 cash by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Melendez was taken into custody March 19 after his white rental van with Nebraska license plates was stopped by police along the Indiana Toll Road in Portage for following a truck too closely and changing lanes without signaling, according to the incident report.

The Hobart police officer, who was working as part of a highway interdiction effort, said he could smell marijuana when he got near the vehicle and saw a large blanket covering the contents in the rear of the vehicle.

Melendez said he rented the van for his trip back to New York after cutting his trip to Nebraska short because of the "corona thing." He denied having any guns or illegal drugs, but when questioned about the smell of marijuana, said "before, but not now."