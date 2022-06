Man claims he can't be charged for pipe found in brother's pants he was wearing, cops say

PORTER — Police say the discovery early Tuesday of a vehicle rolled over along along U.S. 12 resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Michigan City man, who claimed he could not be charged for a drug pipe found in his pocket because the pants he was wearing belong to his brother.

Porter police said they were called out at 6:05 a.m. and found the passenger car on its side along the south side of U.S. 12 between Waverly Road and Ind. 49.

The man in question, who police did not identify, appeared impaired and asked officers, "Aren’t you going to search me?"

An officer located a glass smoking pipe in the man's front left pocket and the man insisted he could not be charged because the pants he was wearing belonged to his brother, Porter Police Lt. Dan Dickey said.

Officers reportedly found other items of paraphernalia and a mouth swab revealed methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, Dickey said.

The man was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and as officers attempted to take him to jail, he began kicking and trying to bite, police said. He is further accused of threatening the officers and their families.

The man faces a felony count of intimidation and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, Dickey said.

