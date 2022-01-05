Man climbed through window to rape woman, broke into 2nd apartment, police say

The woman told police Gill raped her three times, told her he'd be back with money and made a comment about "needing to do this often."

Gill went out the same window he'd climbed through, and the woman shut it and called 911 after he left, records state. She later told police she played along and said she'd take money from him so he would leave her apartment, records state.

As the woman was speaking with officers, Gill opened her apartment door and walked inside. The woman told police, "That's him!"

Gill handed $120 to an officer and said, "She's a prostitute," records allege.

Gill later admitted in an interview with police he repeatedly raped the woman and offered her the money so she wouldn't call police, according to court documents.

During their investigation, police learned of allegations Gill entered another apartment, shined a flashlight in a woman's face as she slept, claimed to be a property manager and demanded rent money.

The woman's husband woke up and told the man to go outside, where they could talk about money. The husband could not find Gill after going outside, records state.