Man climbed through window to rape woman, broke into 2nd apartment, police say

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man illegally entered a family's apartment Friday and demanded "rent" money, then climbed through a window at a woman's apartment and repeatedly raped her, court records allege.
Keontrell S. Gill, of Gary, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment at the South Shore Commons complex in the 1200 block of West 20th Avenue with $120 he promised her so she would not call police, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Gill was charged Wednesday in two separate cases with felony counts of rape, two counts of burglary, two counts of attempted robbery, and single counts of residential entry, sexual battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and attempted escape.
He had not yet made an initial appearance before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate.
The woman told police she was getting ready to start her day when she heard a noise from a bedroom, went to investigate and discovered a man had climbed through a window into her apartment.
The man, who was later identified as Gill, grabbed the woman as she turned to flee, punched her in the face and told her, "I just want sex," court records allege.
When the woman's small dog approached Gill, he kicked it across the room, according to court documents.
The woman told police Gill raped her three times, told her he'd be back with money and made a comment about "needing to do this often."
Gill went out the same window he'd climbed through, and the woman shut it and called 911 after he left, records state. She later told police she played along and said she'd take money from him so he would leave her apartment, records state.
As the woman was speaking with officers, Gill opened her apartment door and walked inside. The woman told police, "That's him!"
Gill handed $120 to an officer and said, "She's a prostitute," records allege.
Gill later admitted in an interview with police he repeatedly raped the woman and offered her the money so she wouldn't call police, according to court documents.
During their investigation, police learned of allegations Gill entered another apartment, shined a flashlight in a woman's face as she slept, claimed to be a property manager and demanded rent money.
The woman's husband woke up and told the man to go outside, where they could talk about money. The husband could not find Gill after going outside, records state.
The woman and the couple both told police they had never met Gill or seen him before.
The attempted escape charge against Gill stemmed from an incident in a holding area at the Gary Police Department.
After giving police statements and completing a phone call to family, Gill turned and ran from officers when they took off his handcuffs while attempting to place him in a cell, records state.
Police chased him down two corridors before capturing him and placing him back in the cell, documents state.