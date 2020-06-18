You are the owner of this article.
Man climbing on South Shore Line train disrupts morning commute, police say
Man climbing on South Shore Line train disrupts morning commute, police say

August Breitbarth

August Breitbarth

 Provided

CHESTERTON — A 31-year-old Michigan City man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly climbing on top of and under South Shore Line train cars, which forced the commuter line to shut down power to the electric trains and significantly disrupt the morning commute, according to police.

August Breitbarth faces misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of railroad right of way, according to police documents.

Police were notified at 6:16 a.m. that a man, later identified as Breitbarth, had climbed on top of a South Shore Line train at the Dune Park station near Chesterton, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police.

As other agencies were called in to help, Breitbarth climbed off the train and then was seen crawling under the train and the nearby station platform.

His presence on top of and under the train caused extreme concern for the safety of him, employees, commuters and emergency responders because of the high voltage electricity in and around the train, NICTD police said.

Power was shut down temporarily to the area and trains were only allowed to pass by under supervised restrictions, police said.

Breitbarth walked off east of the train station and police reportedly caught up with him about a half mile away. He was taken to the Porter County Jail without further incident.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

