Man climbing on South Shore Line train disrupts morning commute, police say

CHESTERTON — A 31-year-old Michigan City man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly climbing on top of and under South Shore Line train cars, which forced the commuter line to shut down power to the electric trains and significantly disrupt the morning commute, according to police.
August Breitbarth faces misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of railroad right of way, according to police documents.
Police were notified at 6:16 a.m. that a man, later identified as Breitbarth, had climbed on top of a South Shore Line train at the Dune Park station near Chesterton, according to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police.
As other agencies were called in to help, Breitbarth climbed off the train and then was seen crawling under the train and the nearby station platform.
His presence on top of and under the train caused extreme concern for the safety of him, employees, commuters and emergency responders because of the high voltage electricity in and around the train, NICTD police said.
Power was shut down temporarily to the area and trains were only allowed to pass by under supervised restrictions, police said.
Breitbarth walked off east of the train station and police reportedly caught up with him about a half mile away. He was taken to the Porter County Jail without further incident.
Aaron Lee Asher
Alexis Madeline Elkins
Amber Beth Fleming
Brandon David Irwin
Cody Robert Mathas
Damon Jerry Hackett
Deshawn Lamar Wilson
Donald Franklin Rector
Dustin Dorsey Fouts
Heidi Nicole Warona
Jill Courtney Sheppard
John Paul Marshall Jr.
Kenneth James Coleman
Larry Thomas Carlile
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Rene Diaz
Rhianna Rea Koepp
Robert Edward Carbone
Terry Alan Thompson
Trevor Thomas Schultz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.