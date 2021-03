Man conceals several hundreds of dollars of high-end liquor in Valparaiso shop, police say

VALPARAISO — A man who allegedly made away with several hundred dollars' worth of liquor without paying is being sought by Valparaiso police.

At 4 p.m. March 8 a suspect stole merchandise from the Valparaiso Wise Guy’s Liquors, at 2451 Morthland Drive, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.

The man allegedly took high-priced liquor bottles and concealed them while in the store. He then made a smaller purchase and walked out with the stolen goods, police said.

The man then left the area in an unknown vehicle.

On Tuesday Valparaiso police posted photos of the man from surveillance footage seeking the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 or text 847-411 and enter “Valpo” in the message field. If sending a tip via text, the sender must use the word “Liquor” in the first line of the message.

