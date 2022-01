Man confines victim in own house, threatens to shoot, gut him, courts say

Then, Hobson grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told the victim he was going to "gut him instead of shooting him," legal records said.

The victim tried to walk out his front door, but Hobson grabbed him and pulled him back inside, slamming the door. Hobson began to call other people, allegedly telling them to bring their guns and come to the residence while the victim texted 911 for help.

Hobson continued to threaten the victim and kept telling him to get on the phone and call friends to get $200 or he would kill him, court records state.

However, officers arrived, calling the victim's name and knocking on the door. As the victim went to answer, Hobson tried to block him from opening the door.

Police asked, "Is that him?" to the victim, pointing at Hobson, who at that point was trying to hide behind a door.

As the victim walked out of the house, he slipped on ice and an officer caught him, and Hobson took off running out the back door.

After chasing him, police found Hobson hiding in an abandoned house and brought him before the victim, who confirmed this was the man who threatened and confined him. Hobson is being held in Lake County Jail.

