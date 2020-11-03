 Skip to main content
Man convicted after Portage traffic stop uncovers more than 10.5 pounds of heroin
VALPARAISO — A California man caught traveling through Portage in 2018 with about 10.5 pounds of heroin in the trunk of his car was convicted Monday after a one-day jury trial in U.S. District Court. 

Renato Salazar-Lopez, 37, of San Ysidro, California, was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a news release. 

U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio presided over this jury trial.

Salazar-Lopez was traveling on on Interstate 90 near the Portage Toll Plaza on on Sept. 28, 2018 when a Hobart police officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 4.8 kilograms of heroin in the trunk, prosecutors said. 

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16. 

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Hobart Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath. 

