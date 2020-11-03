Man convicted after Portage traffic stop uncovers more than 10.5 pounds of heroin

VALPARAISO — A California man caught traveling through Portage in 2018 with about 10.5 pounds of heroin in the trunk of his car was convicted Monday after a one-day jury trial in U.S. District Court.

Renato Salazar-Lopez, 37, of San Ysidro, California, was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a news release.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio presided over this jury trial.

Salazar-Lopez was traveling on on Interstate 90 near the Portage Toll Plaza on on Sept. 28, 2018 when a Hobart police officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 4.8 kilograms of heroin in the trunk, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Feb. 16.