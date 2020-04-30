You are the owner of this article.
Man convicted in bloody sledgehammer attack to get new trial
PATRICK JOSEPH ROSS.jpg

Patrick J. Ross

 Provided by the Lake County Police Department

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man convicted February in a bloody 2018 sledgehammer attack will get a second chance at a trial.

Patrick J. Ross, 41, represented himself during much of his trial in February, telling jurors he knew how to swing a hammer and would have killed the victim if that were his intention.

He admitted to drinking gin and taking prescription pills before the attack Jan. 25, 2018, on a man with his ex-wife outside Scott Middle School. 

A jury convicted Ross Feb. 21 of attempted murder, criminal confinement, battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Ross' original public defender, Casey McCloskey, withdrew from the case days after his trial opened because Ross accused him of colluding with prosecutors. Boswell granted McCloskey's motion to withdraw, but denied a motion for a mistrial.

Ross represented himself during the rest of his trial, though he repeatedly told Boswell he wanted an attorney and wasn't prepared to act as his own attorney.

Lake Criminal Judge Diane Boswell appointed a new public defender for Ross in March.

Ross' new attorney, Jamise Perkins, filed a motion asking Boswell to reconsider Ross' earlier pro se request for a mistrial.

Ross never clearly said he wanted to represent himself, Perkins wrote. 

In court filings, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke wrote Ross was warned by the Lake County public defender's office that continued allegations against McCloskey would be considered a waiver of counsel. 

Perkins also filed a notice of Ross' defense that he is not responsible for the alleged attack because of a mental disease or defect which left him unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

During a status hearing last week, Boswell issued an order for Ross to be evaluated for competency by two mental health professionals.

Ross' next court hearing is set for June 12.

