Man convicted in 'execution-style' shooting gets second chance to contest firearms sentencing enhancement

A Hammond man convicted of murder last year and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the "execution-style" slaying of his cousin potentially has a chance to reduce his prison term by up to 10 years.

The Indiana Court of Appeals recently struck down the 10-year firearms enhancement added to the 50-year prison term issued to Shaun A. Whitelow, 33, for shooting to death 30-year-old Darvell L. Smith, of Hammond, on Nov. 3, 2019, as Smith sat in his parked car in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

In a 3-0 ruling, the appeals court determined Whitelow did not personally waive his right to a separate jury trial on the firearms enhancement as required by law.

Instead, Lake Superior Judge Diane Ross Boswell merely asked Whitelow's attorney whether the firearms enhancement should be tried by the jury or the judge and accepted the attorney's request for a bench trial without asking Whitelow himself, according to court records.

"In Indiana felony prosecutions, waiver is valid only if communicated personally by the defendant," said Appeals Judge Margret Robb on behalf of the court.

"The trial court failed to confirm Whitelow’s personal waiver before proceeding to a bench trial. Accordingly, we reverse Whitelow’s firearm enhancement and remand for further proceedings."

Records show a hearing has not yet been scheduled for Whitelow to decide whether he wants a jury trial or bench trial on the firearms enhancement.

Both he and the attorney general's office also still can request the Indiana Supreme Court review the Court of Appeals' decision.

According to court records, Whitelow and Smith initially clashed over seating at a family birthday party.

Subsequent taunting on Facebook and over the telephone eventually spurred Whitelow to fire three shots into Smith's parked car while Smith sat in the driver's seat, records show.

Records show Whitelow's other claims that his murder conviction was based on improper and inadequate evidence were unanimously rejected by the appeals court.

As a result, both his murder conviction and the associated 50-year prison sentence remain intact, according to court records.

