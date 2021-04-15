Man convicted of kidnapping, rape after failing to show up for Day 3 of his trial

CROWN POINT — Police were searching for a man Thursday after he failed to show up for the third day of his trial on charges he kidnapped a woman he met at the Gary Metro Center in 2019 and repeatedly raped her.

Despite his absence, Montrelle D. Dubose, 52, was convicted Wednesday of 13 of 14 counts, including six counts of rape, two counts of robbery, kidnapping, intimidation, criminal confinement, impersonation of a public servant and sexual battery. He was acquitted of one count of sexual battery.

Dubose persuaded the woman to give him a ride June 9, 2019, by falsely claiming to be a police officer after observing another man become angry with the woman because she refused to allow him to use her phone, according to court records.

The woman, formerly of Avon, Indiana, told police she arrived at the Metro Center about 8 p.m. to visit family in the area.

As the woman drove with Dubose, he directed her down a dark alley and told her he would kill her if she screamed or tried to escape and then took her keys and forced her to perform a sex act, records said.

Dubose directed the woman to drive to another location, where she believed he was going to buy marijuana.