Man convicted of kidnapping, rape after failing to show up for Day 3 of his trial

CROWN POINT — Police were searching for a man Thursday after he failed to show up for the third day of his trial on charges he kidnapped a woman he met at the Gary Metro Center in 2019 and repeatedly raped her.
Despite his absence, Montrelle D. Dubose, 52, was convicted Wednesday of 13 of 14 counts, including six counts of rape, two counts of robbery, kidnapping, intimidation, criminal confinement, impersonation of a public servant and sexual battery. He was acquitted of one count of sexual battery.
Dubose persuaded the woman to give him a ride June 9, 2019, by falsely claiming to be a police officer after observing another man become angry with the woman because she refused to allow him to use her phone, according to court records.
The woman, formerly of Avon, Indiana, told police she arrived at the Metro Center about 8 p.m. to visit family in the area.
As the woman drove with Dubose, he directed her down a dark alley and told her he would kill her if she screamed or tried to escape and then took her keys and forced her to perform a sex act, records said.
Dubose directed the woman to drive to another location, where she believed he was going to buy marijuana.
He threatened to shoot her if she tried to leave, got out of the car and returned a short time later.
Dubose directed her to drive back to the alley, where he again forced her to perform sex acts and raped her, records state.
The woman told police Dubose smoked marijuana during the sex assault and forced her to take a drink of vodka before he drank the rest of the bottle.
The ordeal went on until 12:45 a.m., when Dubose ordered her to take him to an ATM and withdraw money, records state.
She withdrew $40 and gave it to Dubose, who made her return to the alley and raped her again, records allege.
He then told her to drop him off at a gas station near Fifth Avenue, records said.
Dubose allegedly told her, "Stay safe, take care, get home ... you're really sweet."
The woman sped off and called her mother, who was at the Gary Police Department attempting to report her missing.
The woman initially drove to the police station but later went to a local hospital. She identified Dubose from a photo lineup, according to court records.
Anyone with information about Dubose's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
Dubose's sentencing was set for May 7. If he is not in custody by that time, he could be sentenced in his absence.