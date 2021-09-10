Man convicted of killing his grandmother, setting her home on fire

Gray told police he and his grandmother were arguing and she began hitting him with a cane.

Defense attorney Scott King read Gary's statement to police, in which Gray wrote he told his grandmother to leave him alone but she continued to come at him.

Gray claimed he went to a vehicle to grab a gas can, threatened to burn down the house and started striking matches while holding the gas can near the front door.

King took issue with Burke's suggestion that it wasn't reasonable to believe Gray was striking matches while simultaneously holding a gas can.

"It's stupid beyond belief, but, yes, it does happen," King said.

According to Gray's story, one of the matches started a fire, he spilled gas and then tossed the gas can, and he fled when the flames became "too big."

King said it was true that Gray initially lied to police, giving them different stories. However, King argued Gray never intended to start the fire or kill his grandmother.

Burke told the jury the state needed to prove that Gray intentionally or knowingly killed Booth Walker and started the fire.