CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was convicted Wednesday of murder in his brother's shooting death April 17 at their family's home.
Jurors found Kafele L. Ward-Brown, 21, guilty after a three-day trial before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.
Ward-Brown was arrested hours after his brother, Dennis Ward, 27, was shot in the 7500 block of Hendricks Street in Merrillville.
Dennis Ward climbed through a window and was found lying wounded in the backyard. He later died at a local hospital.
He died from a gunshot wound to the upper back, between the shoulder blades, records say.
After finding Dennis Ward, police discovered several children inside the home and asked the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for help. No one else was found inside.
When police encountered Brown-Ward later that morning, he said he was turning himself in because he didn't want police to "go on a manhunt" for him, records say.
Brown-Ward also told police, "People make mistakes all the time. Now I'm going to have to face the consequences."
Cappas scheduled Ward-Brown's sentencing for Oct. 8.