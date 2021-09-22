Man convicted of murdering ex's boyfriend during argument in 2019

CROWN POINT — A Griffith man was convicted Wednesday of murdering a man during an argument in 2019 in Calumet Township.

Juan Guerrero, 43, shot 46-year-old Jermaine Salazar multiple times May 14, 2019, in the 200 block of North Colfax Street. Salazar, who was dating Guerrero's ex-girlfriend, later died at a hospital.

Guerrero and his ex-girlfriend were in a relationship for about 17 years and fostered a child during that time, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The woman told police she and Guerrero were sharing custody of the child, and she, Salazar and Guerrero got into an argument when she went to pick up the child.

Later in the day, Guerrero called the woman and they argued again, records state.

During the argument, Guerrero told the woman to come outside. She told police she and Salazar exited a residence to find Guerrero standing outside holding a gun, which he began shooting at them.

Salazar was shot several times in the torso and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Guerrero was represented by attorney Matthew Fech.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas presided over Guerrero's trial.