Man convicted of murdering teen girl found bound in alley

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a Chicago man guilty Friday of murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl found dumped in a Gary alley in 2019 with a cord biding her wrists and another cord around her neck.

The jury deliberated about 25 minutes before convicting Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 36, of killing 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt, of Chicago, in September 2019.

In a subsequent phase of his trial, Simmons admitted to firearm and habitual offender enhancements, which could add years to the sentence he receives for murder. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years in prison.

Tribitt, who was known to her family as "Ladybug," was a runaway who met Simmons on Sept. 8, 2019, at a girl's birthday party in Chicago, according to testimony during the weeklong trial before Judge Natalie Bokota. Simmons agreed to give Tribitt a ride home from the party.

During the 43 hours before Tribitt's last location in Facebook data, she and Simmons were known to be together 18 times, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw said.

Tribitt's last Facebook login was about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, and her last known location was recorded at 1:27 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, in the area of Simmons' relative's home on Chicago's South Side, Shaw said.

Three minutes later — at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019 — Simmons deactivated his own Facebook account. About 3:45 a.m., Simmons' cellphone data showed he was in the area of Interstate 80/94 and Cline Avenue, near the Gary-Hammond border.

Tribitt was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head about 9 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary. Members of Simmons' family lived nearby.

Tribitt was lying face down, with an automotive cord around her neck and another cord biding her wrists behind her back. A forensic pathologist from the Lake County coroner's office testified she had been shot at close range and likely had been dead at least 48 hours, but more likely three to four days.

Investigators determined she also had been sexually assaulted multiple times, but Lake County prosecutors did not charge Simmons with any sex crimes as part of their case, court records state.

It had rained overnight, so any DNA on Tribitt's exposed skin or clothing likely washed off into the ground, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said.

However, the cord binding Tribitt's wrists had been covered up by the Nike windbreaker jacket she was wearing. It was on that cord — in the case's "saving grace" — that DNA evidence linking Simmons to the homicide was found, Balcazar said.

Tribitt had a rough life, but she made it 14 years surviving however she could, Shaw said.

"She made it six days with Deon Simmons, and then she was dead," he said.

Simmons' defense attorney, Michael A. Campbell, listed a number of reasons why jurors might have reasonable doubt.

Simmons wasn't questioned by police until a year after Tribitt was killed; his cellphone pinged at I-80/94 and Cline, not Gary; a security guard at a Chicago public housing complex who claimed to have had a conversation with Tribitt the morning of Sept. 14, 2019, was never questioned; Tribitt's ex-boyfriend, who went by the nickname "Hot Head," had deleted their Facebook messages but wasn't questioned; police could not conclusively say a gun frame found in Simmons' car was used to fire the spent bullet casing found near Tribitt's body; and no direct evidence was presented to show Simmons fired the gun that killed Tribitt or ever had a gun in the alley.

Campbell questioned why a pair of gloves seen near Tribitt's body in crime scene photographs was not collected as evidence and tested for DNA.

"They say, 'If the glove fits,' but we don't even know that. They didn't test it," Campbell said. "They didn't do their jobs. That's reasonable doubt."

Campbell asked the jury to find Simmons not guilty.

"We all want justice for Takaylah, but ask yourself, 'What does justice look like?'" he said. "Is it a conviction based on speculation without any actual proof of who actually killed her?"

Balcazar said the gloves in the alley were weathered and had been run over, and investigators did not think they held any evidentiary value.

Detectives cannot be expected to go on wild goose chases, particularly when all the evidence kept pointing back to Simmons, he said.

When Detective Sgts. Williams Poe and Edward Gonzalez first questioned Simmons in September 2020, Simmons claimed he met Tribitt on the street, not at a party.

When they served a search warrant for his DNA, he said, "If it wasn't by her (privates) I don't give a (expletive)."

That same month, a special agent with the FBI executed a search warrant for Simmons' car and found a frame for a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a magazine and 9mm ammunition hidden in the vehicle.

The alley where Tribitt was found was dirty and full of trash, but investigators collected one shiny 9mm spent shell casing from the ground next to her body, Shaw said.

A firearms examiner with the Lake County Sheriff's Department could not determine the gun frame fired the spent shell casing, but he couldn't exclude it as a possibility, either, Balcazar said.

"The timeline fits. The evidence fits. The DNA fits," he told the jury. "You are being asked to look at what isn't there, because what is there only fits one person."

