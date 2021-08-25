Man convicted of murdering woman, her 13-year-old son

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a man Monday of murdering a woman and her 13-year-old son in their home in Gary's Miller section in March 2019.
Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, was accused of shooting 35-year-old Temia Haywood and her son Lavell Edmond in the head at close range with a 9mm handgun March 23, 2019, in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue.
After a weeklong trial, the jury found Taylor guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery and two counts of robbery. The jury was not able to reach a verdict on one misdemeanor count of theft.
In her opening statements, Defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh said Taylor's co-defendant, Nelson Gaines, was culpable for the homicides and that prosecutors wanted the jury to "cosign" their "deal with the devil."
Gaines, 22, testified he knew Taylor from his Indianapolis neighborhood and traveled to Haywood's home with Taylor in hopes of making some money.
Gaines said he had no indication Taylor planned to kill Haywood and her son.
Gaines was known around his neighborhood for doing landscaping work and collecting scrap metal. He wanted to make money "in a positive way," he said.
Both Taylor's and Gaines' faces could be seen on surveillance video from Haywood's doorbell camera, which was released by police in the days after the homicide.
Taylor was quickly identified as a suspect, and he was arrested and charged.
Gaines remained unidentified for about a year. Within a week of his arrest in late February 2020, Gaines agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of assisting a criminal and testify against Taylor.
According to court records, Taylor's father had been romantically involved with Haywood, but she had wanted to end the relationship.
Gaines told the jury he and Taylor entered Haywood's home and he sat on a couch while Taylor went into a back bedroom with Haywood.
Gaines said he heard a gunshot come from Haywood's room, saw Taylor exit the room and run upstairs with a gun, and heard a boy yell, "No!" before another shot was fired.
Gaines testified he was afraid of Taylor, who pointed a gun in his direction and told him to take a TV from Haywood's home.
Gaines identified himself in surveillance video from Haywood's doorbell camera as the man seen exiting the home with a TV and placing it in a dark-colored SUV. Taylor ordered him to return to the home to wipe the doorknob for fingerprints, he said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Patrick Grindlay and Jessica Arnold handled the case for the state.
“This is a classic example of how to get away with murder. Nelson Gaines glossed over his actions and blamed Mr. Taylor for the killings," defense attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh said. "His willingness to do so on the stand saved his life. Gaines even testified that he told law enforcement that he intended to go to Ms. Heywood's home with the intent to take her television. That admission alone makes him guilty of felony murder under Indiana law. It's disgraceful and appalling to witness the deal that the Lake Co. Prosecutor's Office made for a double homicide.”