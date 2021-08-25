Man convicted of murdering woman, her 13-year-old son

Taylor was quickly identified as a suspect, and he was arrested and charged.

Gaines remained unidentified for about a year. Within a week of his arrest in late February 2020, Gaines agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of assisting a criminal and testify against Taylor.

According to court records, Taylor's father had been romantically involved with Haywood, but she had wanted to end the relationship.

Gaines told the jury he and Taylor entered Haywood's home and he sat on a couch while Taylor went into a back bedroom with Haywood.

Gaines said he heard a gunshot come from Haywood's room, saw Taylor exit the room and run upstairs with a gun, and heard a boy yell, "No!" before another shot was fired.

Gaines testified he was afraid of Taylor, who pointed a gun in his direction and told him to take a TV from Haywood's home.

Gaines identified himself in surveillance video from Haywood's doorbell camera as the man seen exiting the home with a TV and placing it in a dark-colored SUV. Taylor ordered him to return to the home to wipe the doorknob for fingerprints, he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Patrick Grindlay and Jessica Arnold handled the case for the state.