Man convicted of murdering woman in fit of jealous rage

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man guilty Tuesday of beating his girlfriend to death in a fit of jealous rage two years ago and dumping her body in an Illinois forest preserve.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, could face 45 to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced for the murder of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared July 27, 2019, after attending a rap concert with McGhee in Tinley Park, Illinois.
McGhee also was facing a habitual offender enhancement, which could add another five to 20 years to any sentence he receives for murder.
McGhee was on probation when Buchanan was murdered in 2019 after he was accused of kidnapping and kicking, punching and holding a knife to the throat of a former girlfriend. In 2018, he pleaded guilty in both cases to intimidation, admitting in a plea agreement he threatened the woman and pulled a knife on her when she told him she wanted to move out.
Senior Judge Michael Bergerson presided over McGhee's trial, which lasted more than two weeks and was interrupted by the sudden death of Judge Diane Boswell.
In his closing arguments, defense attorney Michael Woods offered a number of possible reasons to doubt the state's theory of the evidence.
Chief among those reasons was the credibility of the state's star witness, Kevin L. Thomas, aka Kevin Seals, who was granted immunity for his testimony that he helped McGhee dispose of Buchanan's body.
"The state had every opportunity to corroborate his story," Woods said. "Instead, what you've seen is an attempt to not test what he's told them."
Woods, who represented McGhee along with attorney Peter Fouts, accused Thomas of being a "liar" who is "cruel, self-interested and manipulative."
"He cannot be believed, and you should not believe him," Woods said. "And if you don't believe him, then you cannot find James McGhee guilty."
Case hinges on man's testimony
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg told the jury it was McGhee who should not be believed.
McGhee told his ex-wife he dropped Buchanan off at her boyfriend's home and attempted to deceive Buchanan's mother by sending her an unrelated screenshot when she began asking about Buchanan's whereabouts, Westberg said.
Cellphone location data and other evidence corroborated Thomas' story, despite Thomas' admissions that he secretly made a key to McGhee's apartment and used it to steal a pair of shoes while police were still searching for Buchanan, she said.
"We don't have to invent evidence for Kevin Thomas' story to be true," said Westberg, who handled the case along with Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno. "It was already there."
Thomas testified last week he was planning to go to a beach in Chicago on July 28, 2019, but got sidetracked after making a stop at a clothing store on the South Side. When someone offered him clothes in exchange for "swipes," or fraudulent credit cards, he called McGhee, he said.
He testified he met up with McGhee later that day and McGhee drove him to Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve, which is off Ill. 394 in unincorporated Cook County. Along the way, McGhee told Thomas he saw a video of Buchanan performing a sex act on another man, lost it and "jumped on her neck" after the concert, according to Thomas' testimony.
Thomas said he and McGhee later returned to the forest preserve with Buchanan's body in a suitcase, and McGhee hid the body in the woods. Thomas eventually led police to the forest preserve Aug. 12, 2019, and police found Buchanan's body.
The Cook County medical examiner's office determined Buchanan suffered a dislocated collarbone and fractures to her jaw, ribs, left leg and right foot. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Woods asked the jury why McGhee's cellphone location data showed McGhee was at Southlake Mall in Hobart about the same time Buchanan's on-again, off-again boyfriend Ahmad Gouleh testified he took Buchanan to the mall to pay her phone bill.
Westberg said the evidence showed McGhee dropped Buchanan off at her Gary home the afternoon of July 27, 2019, before she went to the mall.
Prosecutor: McGhee was jealous
The deputy prosecutor said it was possible McGhee stuck around Buchanan's home, saw Gouleh pick her up and followed them to the mall.
McGhee likely didn't just see a video of Buchanan with another man, Westberg said. He could have witnessed it in real life, because Gouleh testified Buchanan gave him oral sex in his car before he drove her home, she said.
"How is (McGhee) gone when she's still (at the mall)?" Westberg asked. "Because they didn't drive together."
Phone location data also showed Thomas wasn't with McGhee and Buchanan at the Wiz Khalifa concert in Tinley Park on July 27, 2019, Westberg said.
Thomas testified he had never met Buchanan before he helped McGhee dispose of her body July 28, 2019, and phone records showed no contact between Thomas and Buchanan, Westberg said.
"This was sheer luck that Kevin came into the picture and McGhee was able to rope him in," Westberg said. "If (Thomas) had anything to do with her death, why would he go around blabbing all over town?"
Thomas testified he told about five people he helped dispose of Buchanan's body "out of shock," because he "couldn't believe what was going on."
Westberg dismissed Woods' questions about phone location data, including that McGhee was in Hammond while Thomas claimed they were disposing of Buchanan's body in Illinois.
McGhee knew he had to cover up forensic evidence, so he disposed of phones and left them behind to cover up his actions, she said.
McGhee still has a long road ahead of him in Lake Criminal Court, because he has two pending financial fraud cases.
He was charged in September with fraudulently obtaining more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In early October, McGhee was charged with illegally collecting more than $30,000 in unemployment benefits for a time period when he was incarcerated and on house arrest in the Buchanan murder case.
He's pleaded not guilty in both of the fraud cases, which were expected to proceed now that he's been convicted in the murder case.