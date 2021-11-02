Man convicted of murdering woman in fit of jealous rage

Westberg said the evidence showed McGhee dropped Buchanan off at her Gary home the afternoon of July 27, 2019, before she went to the mall.

Prosecutor: McGhee was jealous

The deputy prosecutor said it was possible McGhee stuck around Buchanan's home, saw Gouleh pick her up and followed them to the mall.

McGhee likely didn't just see a video of Buchanan with another man, Westberg said. He could have witnessed it in real life, because Gouleh testified Buchanan gave him oral sex in his car before he drove her home, she said.

"How is (McGhee) gone when she's still (at the mall)?" Westberg asked. "Because they didn't drive together."

Phone location data also showed Thomas wasn't with McGhee and Buchanan at the Wiz Khalifa concert in Tinley Park on July 27, 2019, Westberg said.

Thomas testified he had never met Buchanan before he helped McGhee dispose of her body July 28, 2019, and phone records showed no contact between Thomas and Buchanan, Westberg said.

"This was sheer luck that Kevin came into the picture and McGhee was able to rope him in," Westberg said. "If (Thomas) had anything to do with her death, why would he go around blabbing all over town?"