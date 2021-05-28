Man convicted of shooting cousin 'execution style' after fight at family party

The fight at the party Nov. 2 at a home in the 6700 block of New Jersey Avenue in Hammond was a simple disagreement, Godshalk said.

A police officer responded, but he did not see anyone with injuries, made no arrests and cleared the scene, he said.

Whitelow told police his Betty Boop keychain, which was found at the scene of Smith's homicide, was stolen during the party.

Police later brought the keys to Whitelow's home and used them to unlock his front door and start his Lincoln Aviator.

Godshalk suggested Smith stole Whitelow's keys during the party as a way of getting back at Smith and threw them out his car window as he parked on White Oak Avenue outside his girlfriend's home.

"It defies logic that Shaun's keys could magically show up at that scene," Godshalk said.

Kooce said it was ridiculous to think Smith would steal the keys and throw them out in front of his girlfriend's home.

Koonce replayed video and audio recordings for the jury during her closing statements, arguing Whitelow enlisted a friend who drove a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala to help him stalk and kill Smith.