VALPARAISO — A 33-year-old Valparaiso man found convulsing and barely conscious in his pickup truck outside a local Walmart store Thursday afternoon took a couple deep breaths from a can of compressed air while being questioned by police, according to the incident report.
"I ordered the male to put the can down and he told me, 'No,' " police said.
The man, later identified as Jeffrey Wampler, then aggressively attempted to exit the truck before being taken into custody on preliminary misdemeanor counts of inhaling toxic vapors and public intoxication, police said.
A female shopper reportedly told police she heard Wampler yelling when she arrived at the store. After exiting the store and putting her children in her vehicle, she could still hear him yelling and saw him inhaling from the can through a straw.
Wampler appeared not to know what was going on around him when first confronted by police, according to the report.
Police said Wampler was soaking wet from sweat and was covered with cuts and scratches. In response to his level of intoxication and visible pulse rate at several locations on his body, he was taken for a medical evaluation before going to jail.
Police said they found two cans of compressed air in Wampler's vehicle — one partially empty and the other full.
