Man could avoid further jail time after pleading guilty in stabbing

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man was released from jail after pleading guilty Monday in connection with a stabbing in 2021 in Hammond.

Robert A. Szewczyk Jr., 37, admitted to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement, Szewczyk would be sentenced to 878 days in jail — time he's already served, the document states.

Szewczyk admitted arguing with a man Jan. 19, 2021, at a residence in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue, taking out a folding pocket knife and stabbing the man in the neck, shoulder, cheek and hands.

The wounds caused the man to lose a significant amount of blood.

According to charging documents, the man was a roommate of Szewczyk's girlfriend and had tried to intervene in an argument they were having.

Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran allowed Szewczyk to post a personal recognizance bond while he awaits sentencing, which was scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.