Man could avoid prison time for causing fiery crash that killed passenger

CROWN POINT — A Dolton man agreed to serve two years on probation and complete 100 hours of community service in connection with a fiery crash in 2015 that resulted in the death of his passenger, court records show.

Kwame N. Mitchell, 27, pleaded guilty last week to criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Mitchell admitted in his plea agreement he was speeding Aug. 14, 2015, in a red Jeep when he failed to stop at the T-intersection of May Street and Columbia Avenue in Hammond.

The Jeep jumped a curb, struck several trees and caught fire, Lake Criminal Court records state.

According to charging documents, a resident who was outside helped Mitchell to safety but wasn't able to get to the passenger in the Jeep.

Aaron Ligon, 22, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, suffered life-threatening burns and died at the scene, officials said.

Before officers arrived, witnesses saw a man carry the driver away from the scene. Officers eventually tracked Mitchell to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Illinois, where he gave officials a different name and told them he was injured in a crash in Harvey, charging documents state.

If Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Mitchell's plea agreement, Mitchell would be sentenced to two years in jail, suspended in favor of probation. He also would be required to perform community service.

In exchange for Mitchell's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and reckless homicide, both level 5 felonies.

