CROWN POINT — A Gary man could avoid prison time if he qualifies for a work-release program after pleading guilty Monday to allegations he fled the scene of a chain-reaction crash in 2018 that left two men dead.
Joshua A. Davis, 28, of Maywood, Illinois, pleaded guilty to a level 5 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
The crash Feb. 24, 2018, on Interstate 80/94 killed Nathaniel McIntee, 31, of Merrillville, and Jason Howard, 34, of Fairmont, West Virginia.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray accepts Davis' plea agreement, Davis could face a four-year sentence. He would serve two years in custody and two on probation.
Lake County prosecutors would not object to Davis serving the in-custody part of the sentence in a work-release program, if he qualifies, the plea agreement says.
Davis admitted he left the scene of the crash and sold the damaged Volkswagen Passat to a Lake Station salvage yard, records show.
When Indiana State Police arrived in the 2200 block of Carolina Street in Gary to investigate who sold the Passat to the salvage yard, Davis came to the door and admitted he left the crash scene.
Davis was charged in September 2018 with residential entry and domestic battery on allegations he attacked his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors dropped those charges Sept. 4, records show.
Murray scheduled Davis' sentencing hearing for Oct. 7.
