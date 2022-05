Man could face 2-year sentence after pleading guilty in pursuit that injured infant

CROWN POINT — A Highland man pleaded guilty last week to leading police on a chase in 2021 that resulted in serious injury to his child and to defrauding an 82-year-old man of money for home improvement projects in 2019.

Nicholas Miller, 31, was wanted on a warrant for felony theft May 19, 2021, when he led Highland police on a chase with four children in his SUV that ended in a rollover crash, police said.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Miller's plea agreement, she would sentence him to two years in prison for resisting law enforcement, a level 5 felony.

Miller also agreed to a four-day jail sentence for home improvement fraud, a level 6 felony. The conviction would be entered as a misdemeanor at the time of sentencing, records state.

Miller was represented by attorney Michael A. Campbell.

According to charging documents, the pursuit began after police received reports about a man dragging a woman to an SUV and possibly hitting her and children.

Highland police spotted Miller driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Kennedy Avenue at 179th Street and attempted to stop him, records state.

Miller drove onto the ramp to westbound Interstate 80/94 with an officer in pursuit. At the exit ramp to Indianapolis Boulevard, Miller lost control while driving on a shoulder to pass traffic, records state.

The Trailblazer rolled down a grassy embankment. The woman, who was pregnant, and four children, ages 7 months to 8 years old, were taken to Community Hospital, court records state.

The 7-month-old was flown by helicopter to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm, skull fractures and blunt force trauma to her liver, records state.

The other three children suffered bruising, documents state.

Bokota scheduled Miller's sentencing for June 30.

