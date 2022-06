Man could face 6-year sentence after pleading guilty in gun, drug cases

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty recently to firearm and drug charges in two separate cases stemming from arrests in 2019 and 2020.

Berry M. Hunter IV, 32, admitted in a plea agreement he was carrying 6 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop April 30, 2019, in Gary and he illegally possessed a firearm in February 2020 in Gary.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Hunter's plea deal, he would order Hunter to serve three years in the Lake County Community Corrections day reporting program and three years on probation.

The judge set Hunter's sentencing hearing for Aug. 19.

Hunter, who was represented by attorney Mark Gruenhagen, has a previous conviction from 2014 for reckless homicide in the shooting death of Devon Wilson on Aug. 16, 2010, in the 100 block of 35th Place in Gary.

Hunter's firearm case stemmed from a pursuit that began Feb. 3, 2020, after Gary police responded to a report of shots fired near the 2100 block of Georgia Street, court records state.

Officers saw a Nissan Armada fleeing the area and chased it to the area of East 20th Avenue and Georgia Street, according to charging documents.

Police recognized Hunter when he got out of the Armada and attempted to run.

Officers found Hunter hiding under a vehicle and used a Taser to take him into custody because he curled up in a fetal position while they were trying to handcuff him, records state.

Multiple firearms were found inside the Armada, according to Hunter's plea agreement.

Hunter pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony.

