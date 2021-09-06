Man could face up to 4 years for attack on 2 women

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man pleaded guilty last week to two counts of battery alleging he broke into a Schererville apartment earlier this year, gouged a woman's eyes and stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a metal fork.

Charles McCloud Smith, 28, could face a sentence of one to four years at his sentencing hearing, which was scheduled for Oct. 20.

McCloud Smith pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies.

McCloud Smith admitted he went uninvited March 5 to an ex-girlfriend's an apartment in the 1400 block of Grandview Court in Schererville.

A woman living with the ex-girlfriend told police she awoke to find McCloud Smith standing over her. He aggressively pushed his fingers into her eyes, causing pain and bleeding, the plea agreement states.

When McCloud Smith's ex-girlfriend attempted to help her roommate, McCloud Smith stabbed her with a metal fork in her upper arm and fled the apartment.

Lake County prosecutors agreed to a four-year cap on any sentence McCloud Smith receives, according to his plea agreement.