Man could get probation for alleged gang rape of woman at 2014 party

Bokota scheduled Batty's sentencing for Nov. 16.

According to court records, the woman told police she was playing drinking games at Shipp's Merrillville apartment with Shipp and a second man, identified as Werner.

She said Shipp made a rule in the game that she would have to remove an article of clothing whenever she drank. She drank three or four beers, then remembered waking up naked on his bedroom floor, records state.

The woman initially said at the hospital that Shipp and Batty sexually assaulted her. During a second interview Oct. 7, 2014, she said Shipp sexually assaulted her in his room. She said Werner then brought her into his room, sexually assaulted her, and then Batty came into the room and also sexually assaulted her.

Werner admitted in an interview with police he had sex with the woman on the night in question, but claimed it was consensual, records show.

Shipp initially denied in a police interview he had sex with the woman. When asked if his DNA would be found during the woman's sexual assault examination, he admitted to fondling the woman, documents state.