Man could receive probation for headbutting off-duty police officer

CROWN POINT — A Calumet Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with allegations he headbutted an off-duty police officer so hard the officer suffered a broken nose, broken vertebrae and loosened teeth.

Brian R. Fowler admitted to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts Fowler's plea agreement, she would sentence him to four years, suspended in favor of probation.

Fowler agreed to have no contact with the officer, complete anger management counseling and perform 100 hours of community service, his plea agreement states. He was represented by attorney Steven Mullins.

According to charging documents, Lake County sheriff's police responded about 6 p.m. June 21, 2021, to the 3100 block of West 45th Place for a disturbance.

An off-duty Griffith officer was found lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from the nose and in pain, records state.

Witnesses told police the off-duty officer was attempting to mediate a dispute between Fowler's father and another neighbor.

Fowler's father walked up to the officer and pressed the bill of his hat to the officer's brow, records allege.

The officer swatted the father's hat with his hand, and Brian Fowler headbutted the officer in the nose, according to court documents.

Fowler was arrested after returning to the scene and admitting he struck the officer, records state.

Jones scheduled Fowler's sentencing for Jan. 11.